Wheaton Precious Metals - Fine tuning forecasts ahead of Q1 results




05.05.22 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Q122 results are scheduled for release on Thursday 5 May, after the market close in Toronto (approximately 22.30 London time). Ahead of their release, we have honed our estimates to reflect production and sales of silver from Penasquito (announced by Newmont on 22 April), likely gold production from Salobo, based on its copper output (announced by Vale on 19 April) and production of silver at Antamina (announced by Glencore on 28 April). We have also adjusted our forecasts for the remainder of the year for recent moves in metals prices.

