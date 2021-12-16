Erweiterte Funktionen



Wheaton Precious Metals - Bagging elephants in British Columbia




16.12.21 10:53
Edison Investment Research

On 13 December, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a gold and a silver stream relating to the Blackwater gold project in British Columbia for US$441m. For its consideration, Wheaton will be entitled to receive 8% of the payable gold produced at Blackwater (dropping to 4% once 279,908oz have been delivered) and 50% of the payable silver produced (dropping to 33% once 17.8Moz have been delivered). For these streams, it will make ongoing cash payments equal to 35% of the spot gold price and 18% of the spot silver price (rising to 22% once the upfront cash consideration of the silver stream has been recouped). This note analyses the Blackwater stream.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet setzen auf Kernenergie
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Silber


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,60 € 34,69 € -0,09 € -0,26% 16.12./14:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 40,80 € 28,97 €
Werte im Artikel
0,27 plus
+35,85%
22,25 plus
+0,81%
34,60 minus
-0,26%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,60 € -0,26%  14:38
Xetra 35,05 € +2,49%  14:12
Frankfurt 34,99 € +2,04%  12:18
Düsseldorf 34,77 € +1,79%  14:00
München 34,73 € +0,03%  08:05
NYSE 39,16 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 34,86 € -0,40%  11:48
Berlin 34,77 € -1,67%  08:05
Hamburg 34,60 € -2,15%  08:14
Hannover 34,60 € -2,15%  08:14
Nasdaq 39,16 $ -2,30%  15.12.21
AMEX 39,16 $ -2,34%  15.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V). Sensationelle Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) in Kürze

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Wheaton Precious Metals : tec. 05.11.21
140 SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc. 25.04.21
58 WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL. 24.04.21
6 Silber 27.03.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...