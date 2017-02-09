Western Union Issues Guidance; Increases Dividend, Approves $1.2 Bln Buyback
09.02.17 22:54
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Western Union Company (WU) announced, for 2017, the company expects GAAP EPS in a range of $1.48 to $1.60 and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.63 to $1.75. The company targets flat to low single digit decrease in GAAP revenues, or a low single digit increase in constant currency.
The company anticipates the macro environment in 2017 will be largely similar to the prior year, with continued challenges from the impact of a strong U.S. dollar, softness in oil producing markets, and geopolitical disruptions.
The Western Union Company also announced that its Board has declared an increased quarterly dividend and approved a new three-year share repurchase authorization. The new quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per common share, which represents a 9% increase over the previous dividend of $0.16, is payable March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2017. The new $1.2 billion share repurchase authorization will expire December 31, 2019, and is in addition to the $231 million remaining under the previous authorization at year-end.
In the fourth quarter, the company delivered revenue of $1.4 billion, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to last year, or an increase of 4% on a constant currency basis. Loss per share of $0.73 includes an $1.18 impact from the previously disclosed charge related to settlements with various U.S. federal and state government agencies and an $0.02 impact from expenses associated with spending on a new business transformation program, referred to as the "WU Way." Excluding the settlement charge and WU Way related expenses, fourth quarter earnings per share was $0.47 increased from $0.42 in the same period last year.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,38 $
|19,91 $
|0,47 $
|+2,36%
|09.02./22:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9598021098
|A0LA17
|22,70 $
|16,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,882 €
|+1,67%
|13:06
|NYSE
|20,38 $
|+2,36%
|22:01
|München
|18,605 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|19,005 €
|0,00%
|20:05
|Berlin
|18,545 €
|-0,32%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|18,49 €
|-0,86%
|09:52
|Frankfurt
|18,547 €
|-1,31%
|08:03
