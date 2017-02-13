Western Gas Appoints Benjamin Fink As President And CEO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Anadarko Petroleum":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Gas Partners LP (WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) said that effective today Benjamin Fink has been named President and CEO.



Fink has served as the Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO of WES since 2009 and of WGP since its formation in 2012.

Don Sinclair, in anticipation of his ultimate retirement, has stepped down from his WES and WGP officer positions, as well as his role as SVP, Midstream at the Partnerships' sponsor, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC). Sinclair will continue to serve as Senior Advisor to Anadarko and the Partnerships. Fink also will replace Sinclair as a director of the Partnerships and will remain the Partnerships' principal financial and accounting officer until his successor is named.

In addition, Craig Collins has been named SVP, Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the Partnerships, and Philip Peacock has been named SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Partnerships. Peacock previously served as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary beginning in 2012.

