Western Digital Corp Q2 Earnings Advance 67%
25.01.17 22:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $675 million, or $2.30 per share. This was higher than $403 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.3% to $4.89 billion. This was up from $3.32 billion last year.
Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $675 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.5% -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $1.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.7% -Revenue (Q2): $4.89 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.3%
