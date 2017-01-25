Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Western Digital":
 Aktien      OS    


Western Digital Corp Q2 Earnings Advance 67%




25.01.17 22:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $675 million, or $2.30 per share. This was higher than $403 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.3% to $4.89 billion. This was up from $3.32 billion last year.


Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $675 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.5% -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $1.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.7% -Revenue (Q2): $4.89 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,02 $ 76,01 $ 4,01 $ +5,28% 25.01./23:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9581021055 863060 81,26 $ 34,99 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,64 € +5,86%  21:43
München 76,00 € +12,73%  10:30
Düsseldorf 74,00 € +10,27%  09:12
Hamburg 74,00 € +9,79%  08:07
Berlin 74,00 € +9,65%  09:48
Frankfurt 75,254 € +6,13%  18:35
Nasdaq 80,02 $ +5,28%  22:15
Stuttgart 74,30 € 0,00%  21:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
42 Western Digital Corp 01.08.16
5 western digital - was ist da lo. 07.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...