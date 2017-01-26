Wesco International Inc Q4 Earnings Retreat 2%
26.01.17 13:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $47.4 million, or $0.96 per share. This was down from $48.4 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.79 billion. This was down from $1.86 billion last year.
Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $47.4 Mln. vs. $48.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $4.00
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,60 €
|66,96 €
|1,64 €
|+2,45%
|26.01./14:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US95082P1057
|922305
|68,60 €
|33,43 €