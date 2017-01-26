Wesco International Inc Q4 Earnings Retreat 2%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $47.4 million, or $0.96 per share. This was down from $48.4 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.79 billion. This was down from $1.86 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $47.4 Mln. vs. $48.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $4.00

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM