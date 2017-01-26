Erweiterte Funktionen



Wesco International Inc Q4 Earnings Retreat 2%




26.01.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $47.4 million, or $0.96 per share. This was down from $48.4 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.79 billion. This was down from $1.86 billion last year.


Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $47.4 Mln. vs. $48.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $4.00


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,60 € 66,96 € 1,64 € +2,45% 26.01./14:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US95082P1057 922305 68,60 € 33,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 68,60 € +2,45%  08:00
NYSE 74,45 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 68,604 € -1,28%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...