Wendy's Quietly Drops Spicy Chicken Nuggets

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food restaurant chain Wendy's pulled spicy chicken nuggets from its menu at stores across the US without telling anyone.



The company reportedly said the nuggets are available at select cities, even though they didn't name any.

The spicy nuggets had become a full-time menu item around 2010.

Wendy's customers are finding its hard to accept the loss of the flavor-packed chicken snacks. In the social media, some are threatening to boycott the brand altogether, while others state their disappointment.

Consumerist reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, around 1,500 people had signed a Change.org petition calling for the return of the spicy chicken nuggets.

An official representative of the fast food chain reportedly said, "Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are available in select cities across the country, and the traditional Chicken Nuggets are still available at all Wendy's restaurants. Customers who are fans of Spicy Chicken Nuggets can opt for our Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Wendy's also recently added an Asiago Ranch Chicken Club that can be ordered Grilled, Spicy or Homestyle."

