Welney Plc : Statement re [insert appropriate text]




19.01.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


                                                         19 January 2017


Welney Plc


("Welney" or the "Company")


Clarification announcement on Notice of General Meeting






The announcement released by Welney Plc on 16 January 2017, erroneously stated that the General Meeting would take place at 10:30 a.

m. on 8 February 2017.




The Company would like to clarify that the announcement disclosed is as follows: The General Meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 13 February 2017 at Manor of Groves Hotel, Golf & Country Club, High Wych, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, CM21 0JU.




The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.




For further information please contact:


Darren Edmonston Tel: + 44 07976 664813



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:


Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA










This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: Welney Plc via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



