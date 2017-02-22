Welltower Inc. Q4 Profit Falls 0%
22.02.17 13:53
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (HCN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $401.54 million, or $1.10 per share. This was lower than $402.36 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.08 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.
Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $401.54 Mln. vs. $402.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.25
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
