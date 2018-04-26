Erweiterte Funktionen

Wells Fargo stock: Wells Fargo wants to bail out!




26.04.18 19:31
Finanztrends

Wells Fargo is still haunted by faked accounts and other questionable businesses. Apparently, the responsible managers have agreed on a settlement with the US officials, to get rid of the problem. However, this will not be cheap at all. According to the Handelsblatt, Wells Fargo will have to pay ca. 1 billion USD. Before that they already had to pay a ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

