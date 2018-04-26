Erweiterte Funktionen
Wells Fargo stock: Wells Fargo wants to bail out!
26.04.18 19:31
Finanztrends
Wells Fargo is still haunted by faked accounts and other questionable businesses. Apparently, the responsible managers have agreed on a settlement with the US officials, to get rid of the problem. However, this will not be cheap at all. According to the Handelsblatt, Wells Fargo will have to pay ca. 1 billion USD. Before that they already had to pay a ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,18 €
|43,28 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,23%
|27.04./15:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9497461015
|857949
|53,40 €
|40,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,18 €
|-0,23%
|14:25
|NYSE
|52,44 $
|0,00%
|26.04.18
|München
|43,50 €
|-0,23%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|43,51 €
|-0,28%
|11:37
|Stuttgart
|43,50 €
|-0,28%
|11:08
|Xetra
|43,26 €
|-0,67%
|12:31
|Düsseldorf
|43,34 €
|-0,71%
|08:28
|Berlin
|43,31 €
|-0,71%
|08:04
|Hannover
|43,31 €
|-0,78%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|43,30 €
|-0,80%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
