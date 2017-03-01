Erweiterte Funktionen

Wells Fargo Eliminates 2016 Bonuses For Top Executives




01.03.17 15:28
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said that eight Senior executives will not receive cash bonuses for 2016 following the bank's sales-practices scandal.


In addition, the performance share equity awards they received in 2014 that vested following 2016 will be reduced by up to 50% from the amounts that would have been paid based on previously established financial performance targets. The result is an aggregate reduction in compensation totaling approximately $32 million, based on 2016 target bonuses and the current price of Wells Fargo shares.


These compensation actions are in addition to previously announced forfeitures of unvested equity awards totaling $41 million by retired Chairman and CEO John Stumpf and $19 million by departed head of Community Banking Carrie Tolstedt.


The company noted that the Board has taken actions affecting the Operating Committee, Wells Fargo's 11 highest-ranking executives, based on the accountability of all those in senior management for the overall operational and reputation risk of the company, and not on any findings of improper behavior in the Board's ongoing independent investigation. The compensation actions will affect the eight members of the Committee who were in place before it was reconstituted in November 2016.


The affected executives are: Tim Sloan, President and Chief Executive Officer : John Shrewsberry, Chief Financial Officer; David Carroll, Head of Wealth and Investment Management; Avid Modjtabai, Head of Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovation; Hope Hardison, Chief Administrative Officer; David Julian, Chief Auditor; Michael Loughlin, Chief Risk Officer; James Strother, General Counsel.


The Board's independent investigation is ongoing. As previously announced, the investigation is expected to be completed before the company's April 2017 annual meeting of stockholders and its findings and any additional actions will be made public by that time, the company said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



