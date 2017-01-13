Wells Fargo & Co Reports 6% Retreat In Q4 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wells Fargo":

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings totaled $4.87 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was down from $5.20 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $21.58 billion. This was down from $21.59 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.87 Bln. vs. $5.20 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.0% -Revenue (Q4): $21.58 Bln vs. $21.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

