Wells Fargo & Co Reports 6% Retreat In Q4 Earnings
13.01.17 14:22
dpa-AFX
SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings totaled $4.87 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was down from $5.20 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $21.58 billion. This was down from $21.59 billion last year.
Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.87 Bln. vs. $5.20 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.0% -Revenue (Q4): $21.58 Bln vs. $21.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,025 $
|54,50 $
|1,525 $
|+2,80%
|13.01./16:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9497461015
|857949
|58,02 $
|43,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,805 €
|+3,14%
|16:14
|Frankfurt
|52,801 €
|+3,74%
|15:51
|Xetra
|52,53 €
|+3,59%
|15:56
|NYSE
|56,025 $
|+2,80%
|16:08
|Stuttgart
|51,263 €
|+0,52%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|51,30 €
|+0,29%
|09:14
|Hannover
|51,30 €
|+0,20%
|08:08
|Berlin
|51,30 €
|+0,10%
|08:13
|Hamburg
|51,22 €
|+0,04%
|11:07
|München
|51,50 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|86
|Wells Fargo
|20.10.16
|1
|Sharewise Wunschanalyse: Wel.
|06.10.08