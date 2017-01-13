Erweiterte Funktionen

Wells Fargo & Co Reports 6% Retreat In Q4 Earnings




13.01.17 14:22
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $4.87 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was down from $5.20 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $21.58 billion. This was down from $21.59 billion last year.


Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.87 Bln. vs. $5.20 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.0% -Revenue (Q4): $21.58 Bln vs. $21.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,025 $ 54,50 $ 1,525 $ +2,80% 13.01./16:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9497461015 857949 58,02 $ 43,55 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,805 € +3,14%  16:14
Frankfurt 52,801 € +3,74%  15:51
Xetra 52,53 € +3,59%  15:56
NYSE 56,025 $ +2,80%  16:08
Stuttgart 51,263 € +0,52%  08:01
Düsseldorf 51,30 € +0,29%  09:14
Hannover 51,30 € +0,20%  08:08
Berlin 51,30 € +0,10%  08:13
Hamburg 51,22 € +0,04%  11:07
München 51,50 € 0,00%  08:06
