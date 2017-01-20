Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wells Fargo":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Wells Fargo Buys Mall For $100




20.01.17 23:58
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo Bank has bought a 1.1 million-square foot mall in Pennsylvania for an unbelievable price of $100.


The bank was the only bidder for the property at an auction.

The Pittsburgh-area mall was foreclosed after its owners failed to repay $143 million to the bank. The transaction was a consensual foreclosure in a sense Wells Fargo "essentially brought the mall from itself."


Wells Fargo bought the facility in an attempt to revive it or sell it at a more respectable price.


The mall, which opened in 2005, was once worth $190 million but recently was appraised at just $11 million, according to the Post-Gazette. Pittsburgh Mills is now slightly more than half occupied, according to reports.


During the past few years, most of the shopping malls are struggling to keep up with shift in consumer's taste, as online shopping giants like Amazon and eBay have lured off customers from brick-and-mortar stores.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,07 $ 54,58 $ 0,49 $ +0,90% 20.01./23:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9497461015 857949 58,02 $ 43,55 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,475 € +0,59%  20.01.17
NYSE 55,07 $ +0,90%  20.01.17
Frankfurt 51,521 € +0,65%  20.01.17
Xetra 51,52 € +0,64%  20.01.17
Düsseldorf 51,00 € +0,49%  20.01.17
Berlin 51,00 € +0,33%  20.01.17
Hamburg 51,00 € +0,31%  20.01.17
Hannover 51,00 € +0,31%  20.01.17
München 51,00 € +0,31%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 51,231 € 0,00%  20.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
87 Wells Fargo 18.01.17
1 Sharewise Wunschanalyse: Wel. 06.10.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...