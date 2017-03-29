Wells Fargo Agrees To $110 Mln Settlement Of Class Action Lawsuit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wells Fargo":

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a class action lawsuit concerning retail sales practices, which was filed in May 2015 in the Northern District of California.





The settlement amount of $110 million will be set aside for customer remediation. After attorneys' fees and costs of administration, class members will be paid first for out-of-pocket losses, such as fees incurred due to unauthorized account openings. Amounts remaining after out-of-pocket losses will be split among all claimants, based on the number and kinds of unauthorized accounts or services claimed.

The settlement class will consist of all persons who claim that Wells Fargo opened an account in their name without consent, enrolled them in a product or service without consent, or submitted an application for a product or service in their name without consent during the period from January 1, 2009, through the date the Settlement Agreement is executed. Wells Fargo expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or that customers were enrolled in products or services without their consent.

The two sides disputed the applicability of the arbitration agreement contained in Wells Fargo's deposit agreements. In order to move forward and avoid continued litigation, Wells Fargo agreed to this settlement notwithstanding the arbitration clause.

Wells Fargo had fully accrued for the amount of this settlement at December 31, 2016.

The settlement agreement must be approved by the court. If the court grants preliminary approval of the settlement agreement, a notice will be issued providing information concerning the process for making claims, and customers who believe they should be included in this suit will be able to submit claims. The court also will need to grant final approval of the settlement before payments will be made to class members. In the meantime, customers do not need to take any action to be included in the class subject to this agreement; however, as always, they are encouraged to contact Wells Fargo to discuss any account issues.

