Erweiterte Funktionen


Wellpet Recalls Limited Amount Of One Recipe Of Canned Topper For Dogs




20.03.17 07:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WellPet announced a voluntary recall of a limited amount of one canned topper product, Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs - 13.2 oz, due to potential elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone.


Three best-by date codes of one recipe, 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19 and 30 AUG 19, have the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone.


Elevated levels may affect a dog's metabolism and can be associated with anxiousness, increased thirst, increased urinary output and weight loss. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing.


These recalled products were distributed at pet specialty retailers throughout North America and online.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:17 , dpa-AFX
Euro Little Changed After German PPI
08:16 , dpa-AFX
Pulmocide Limited: Pulmocide Raises $30 Millio [...]
08:16 , dpa-AFX
Volta Finance Limited : Net Asset Value(s)
08:16 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Seen Little Changed As Dolla [...]
08:16 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...