Weekly analysis: Deutsche Bank – a strange recovery




09.04.18 16:57
Finanztrends

The last week brought forth some very strange developments regarding the Deutsche Bank stock. The stock price did decrease only slightly and increased the chances for a rising price significantly. And that is where it gets interesting: There might be coming a markup of more than 20 %. At the beginning of the week the price slightly fell, only to fall ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




