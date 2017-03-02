Web Application Showing Neighborhood Health Data Of 500 US Cities Launched

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An interactive web application, where users can view and explore city-and neighborhood-level health data for America's 500 largest cities, has been launched.



The application is part of the 500 Cities Project, a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The project is made possible through a grant to the CDC Foundation from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The project identifies, analyzes, and reports on 27 chronic disease measures focusing on conditions, behaviors, and risk factors that have a substantial effect on people's health. It represents a first-of-its-kind effort to provide city- and neighborhood-level health estimates for a large proportion of the nation's population, CDC said.

Americans face many health-related challenges, including chronic conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes and negative health behaviors, such as insufficient physical activity. Until now, data to effectively address these and other health challenges facing cities and neighborhoods have been limited.

"Having the ability to report and map health data at city and neighborhood levels is a game changer for public health," said Wayne H. Giles, M.D., director of CDC's Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.

