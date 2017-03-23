Erweiterte Funktionen

Weak Sterling A Sweet Spot For British Exporters, Says Broadbent




23.03.17 11:51
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The weakness in sterling represents a sweet spot for exporters, but it is unlikely to last indefinitely, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Thursday.


The cost and ease of exporting are unchanged, while the returns are significantly higher, he said at the Imperial College in London.


The fall in sterling provides a powerful incentive to invest in the UK's tradable sector. However, he observed that the future returns in the tradable sector may not be as healthy as they are right now.


The negative effects of the currency weakness on consumption are expected marginally to outweigh its more positive effects on other parts of demand.


"Either the currency market is right about the consequences of Brexit, in which case the UK's trading relationships will become less favorable; or it's wrong, in which case sterling is likely to recover," Broadbent added.


A better description of the UK's current economic circumstances is "post-referendum" but "pre-Brexit", he said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



