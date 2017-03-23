Erweiterte Funktionen


Wayup Startup Raises $18.5 Mln.




23.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WayUp, a start-up that provides job marketplace services for college graduates, has closed an $18.5 million dollar Series B round funding.


According to reports, the New York-based start-up, which is run by CEO and Co-founder Liz Wessel, has raised $27.5 million since its founding in July 2014..


The funding was led by Trinity Ventures, with participation from WayUp's existing investors, including General Catalyst, BoxGroup, Lerer-Hippeau Ventures, Index Ventures, SV Angel, and Female Founders Fund.


The company claims to have over 3.5 million users across 5,300 U.S. campuses and serves over 300,000 employers, including major companies like Google and Facebook.


"Our vision at WayUp goes beyond finding students awesome job opportunities. As recent graduates continue to use the platform beyond graduation, we're excited to grow with them," said Liz Wessel, CEO and co-founder of WayUp. "It's typical for millennials to change jobs multiple times in their early career as they hone in on their unique skill sets and passions, yet there wasn't a 'smart' job platform or marketplace out there that catered to helping them make a thoughtful next move."


