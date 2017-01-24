Waters Corp. Reports 11% Rise In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $179.01 million, or $2.21 per share. This was up from $161.22 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $628.79 million. This was up from $586.61 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $179.01 Mln. vs. $161.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -EPS (Q4): $2.21 vs. $1.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q4): $628.79 Mln vs. $586.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%

