Waters Corp. Reports 11% Rise In Q4 Profit
24.01.17 13:08
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $179.01 million, or $2.21 per share. This was up from $161.22 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $628.79 million. This was up from $586.61 million last year.
Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $179.01 Mln. vs. $161.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -EPS (Q4): $2.21 vs. $1.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q4): $628.79 Mln vs. $586.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|137,927 €
|134,993 €
|2,934 €
|+2,17%
|24.01./14:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9418481035
|898123
|145,04 €
|100,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|135,49 €
|+1,65%
|10:50
|München
|134,27 €
|+3,05%
|08:00
|Berlin
|135,08 €
|+3,04%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|134,95 €
|+2,76%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|137,927 €
|+2,17%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|136,357 €
|+1,19%
|13:46
|NYSE
|145,28 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Waters Corporation (WAT)
|24.03.15
|2
|SCHRECKLICHES PASSIERT??.
|21.06.01