Waters Corp. Reports 11% Rise In Q4 Profit




24.01.17 13:08
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $179.01 million, or $2.21 per share. This was up from $161.22 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $628.79 million. This was up from $586.61 million last year.


Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $179.01 Mln. vs. $161.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -EPS (Q4): $2.21 vs. $1.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q4): $628.79 Mln vs. $586.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



