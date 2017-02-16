Erweiterte Funktionen

Waste Management Inc Profit Climbs 5% In Q4




16.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $335 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $320 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.46 billion. This was up from $3.25 billion last year.


Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $335 Mln. vs. $320 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 - $3.18


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



