Waste Management Inc Profit Climbs 5% In Q4
16.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $335 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $320 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.46 billion. This was up from $3.25 billion last year.
Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $335 Mln. vs. $320 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 - $3.18
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|66,977 €
|67,394 €
|-0,417 €
|-0,62%
|16.02./14:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US94106L1098
|893579
|68,28 €
|48,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,33 €
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|München
|66,72 €
|+0,36%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|66,97 €
|+0,22%
|08:09
|Berlin
|66,94 €
|+0,10%
|08:08
|NYSE
|71,35 $
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|Stuttgart
|66,73 €
|-0,58%
|13:05
|Frankfurt
|66,977 €
|-0,62%
|08:03
