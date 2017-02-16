Waste Management Board Intends To Increase Annual Dividend By 3.7%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Waste Management":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Waste Management Inc.



(WM) said its board of directors has indicated its intention to increase the dividend by $0.06, or 3.7 percent, to $1.70 per share on an annual basis, for an approximate annual cost of $750 million.

