Waste Management Board Intends To Increase Annual Dividend By 3.7%
16.02.17 13:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Waste Management Inc.
(WM) said its board of directors has indicated its intention to increase the dividend by $0.06, or 3.7 percent, to $1.70 per share on an annual basis, for an approximate annual cost of $750 million.
