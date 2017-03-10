Washington Questions Validity Of Trump's Revised Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Washington state has filed a response questioning the validity of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban and suspension of refugee resettlement.





It comes a day after attorneys for the Pacific state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary stay of Trump's revised Executive Order, which is scheduled to take effect on March 16.

In documents filed in federal court Thursday, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson contends that the injunction he obtained blocking key sections of Trump's previous immigration Executive Order applies to the new version.

Trump first issued an Executive Order on January 27, which barred citizens from seven majority Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen - from entering the US for 90 days. Under that order, Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit asking the District Court for the Western District of Washington to declare unconstitutional key provisions of the President's Order. Judge James Robert halted its implementation around the country.

And in February, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit unanimously affirmed the lower court's ruling.

However, Trump signed a revised Executive order Monday suspending the country's refugee program for 120 days, and barring for 90 days travel to the US by citizens of six countries, exempting Iraq from the original list.

Ferguson argues that key provisions of the new Executive Order remain largely the same as the original travel ban and thus still subject to his original lawsuit and injunction.

Ferguson said the State is asking Judge Robart to confirm that the injunction he issued remains in full force and effect as to the reinstated provisions. He asserts that the burden is on the Trump Administration to argue that the injunction the AG obtained no longer blocks the ban.

The Attorney General's Office anticipates filing an amended complaint on the underlying merits of the case early next week.

Ferguson said two more states - Oregon and New York had asked to join his state's legal action.

