Washington Post On A Hiring Spree




28.12.16 16:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washington Post is adding up to 60 journalists in 2017, a rare step taken by a print newspaper.


"We're adding dozens of journalists," Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan told Politico. "We looked at what succeeded for us in 2016 and made investments there. We're still rolling this out internally."


The report expects the Post to add more than 60 jobs, or 8 percent of its work force. Following the hiring spree, Post will have more than 750 journalists, third among the national newspaper-based press. The Times have about 1,307, while USA Today's newsroom stands at about 450 and The Wall Street Journal employs about 1,500 journalists.


The decision to hire five dozen reporters is a big news in print world where many major newspapers including The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and Time Inc., have laid off many employees.


