Walt Disney To Pay $100 Mln To End No-Poaching Lawsuit
01.02.17 04:19
dpa-AFX
BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.
(DIS) agreed to pay $100 million to resolve claims it colluded with other animation studios to not hire one another's workers in California, where allegations of no-poaching pacts have plagued technology companies for years.
Disney and three of its units are the last remaining defendants in a class-action case alleging the studios conspired to suppress wages through a "gentleman's agreement" to not recruit each other's workers.
Comcast Corp.'s DreamWorks Animation SKG previously agreed to a $50 million settlement, while two Sony Pictures units and Blue Sky Studios reached accords totaling $19 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|110,65 $
|110,65 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.02./01:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2546871060
|855686
|111,05 $
|86,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,30 €
|-1,13%
|31.01.17
|Hannover
|103,32 €
|+0,83%
|31.01.17
|Hamburg
|103,32 €
|+0,82%
|31.01.17
|Berlin
|102,68 €
|+0,18%
|31.01.17
|Xetra
|102,30 €
|+0,05%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|102,21 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|NYSE
|110,65 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Frankfurt
|101,967 €
|-0,80%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|102,12 €
|-0,87%
|31.01.17
|München
|101,97 €
|-0,98%
|31.01.17
