Walt Disney Reportedly CEO Robert Iger May Extend Tenure Again




07.02.17 04:17
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.

's (DIS) Chief Executive Robert Iger may extend his tenure for a third time, With 16 months until his planned retirement and no successor in sight, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


Since former chief operating officer and presumed Iger successor Tom Staggs departed last spring, Disney's board has made no public comments about its progress or process to find a new CEO.


Inside Disney, few think any executives are currently poised to ascend. There also is a widespread belief that it would be difficult for an outsider to get their hands around the world's largest media conglomerate in less than a year and a half.


The report indicated that a further extension of Mr. Iger's tenure may be discussed March 8, when Disney holds its annual shareholder meeting, and its directors typically meet. March also will mark a year since Mr. Staggs decided to leave after learning Mr. Iger, who also is chairman, and the rest of the board had lost confidence in him.


Iger originally was scheduled to step down as CEO in 2015, after 10 years on the job, and then in 2016. When his exit was pushed back again to June 2018 just more than two years ago, he said "this time I really mean it" and has since given no indication he has changed his mind.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

