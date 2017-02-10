Walt Disney Co To Increase Its Interest In Euro Disney To 85.7% From 76.7%

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced it will acquire through one of its subsidiaries 90% of Kingdom Holding Company's shares in Euro Disney at a price of 2.00 euros per share, increasing its interest in Euro Disney to 85.7%. Disney also announced its subsidiary intends to make a cash tender offer for all remaining outstanding shares of Euro Disney at a price of 2.00 euros per share.



Disney has informed Euro Disney that it is committed to support a recapitalization of up to 1.5 billion euros for the Euro Disney group of companies.

Euro Disney's Supervisory Board has expressed its support of these developments, and its interest in evaluating this proposal. The Board of Euro Disney has asked its audit committee, which is comprised solely of independent members, to make a recommendation for the appointment of an independent expert to deliver an opinion in connection with the proposed tender offer.

Euro Disney is the holding company for Euro Disney Associés, the primary operating company of Disneyland Paris. Disneyland Paris is comprised of the Disneyland Park, the Walt Disney Studios Park, seven themed hotels, and the Disney Village. Euro Disney shares are listed and traded on Euronext Paris.

