Walmart's Vudu Unveils First Mobile Disc-to-Digita Service
23.03.17 06:10
dpa-AFX
BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
(WMT) on Thursday said that its subscription-free, premium video streaming service Vudu has launched the first mobile offering to convert DVDs and Blu-rays into digital libraries, right from a customer's phone.
Mobile Disc-to-Digital is available beginning March 23. It turns DVDs and Blu-rays into digital movies with a simple scan through the Vudu app. These movies can then be viewed on hundreds of Vudu-enabled devices including televisions, Blu-ray disc players, gaming consoles, streaming players and through the Vudu app on phones and tablets.
Movie fans can convert a DVD to SD or a Blu-ray disc to HDX for $2. To upgrade DVDs to HDX, it will cost $5 per title. All Vudu users will receive one complimentary first-time mobile conversion.
Mobile Disc-to-Digital works on iPhones and Android devices and is available for nearly 8,000 movies.Additional titles will be added in the coming months.
Mobile Disc-to-Digital conversions must take place at a customer's home / billing address. Mobile Disc-to-Digital works in three easy steps of Scan, Convert, and Watch.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,25 $
|69,90 $
|0,35 $
|+0,50%
|23.03./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9311421039
|860853
|75,19 $
|62,72 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,92 €
|0,00%
|22.03.17
|NYSE
|70,25 $
|+0,50%
|22.03.17
|Frankfurt
|64,706 €
|+0,05%
|22.03.17
|Berlin
|64,39 €
|0,00%
|22.03.17
|Stuttgart
|64,54 €
|-0,39%
|22.03.17
|Hamburg
|64,41 €
|-0,63%
|22.03.17
|Hannover
|64,41 €
|-0,63%
|22.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|64,37 €
|-0,76%
|22.03.17
|München
|64,38 €
|-1,26%
|22.03.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20
|Wal-Mart
|09.01.17
|42
|Wal-Mart jetzt einsteigen ??
|04.04.15
|1
|Vom Unternehmen zum Staat
|19.02.08
|1
|Die Wal-Mart-Welt
|18.06.06
|32
|▂ ▅ ▉ Bö.
|23.04.06