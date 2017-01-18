Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wal-Mart":
Walmart Says It Will Add 10,000 Jobs This Year




18.01.17 07:38
dpa-AFX


BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart, the nation's largest private employer with nearly 1.5 million associates in the U.

S., on Tuesday announced the addition of 10,000 retail jobs this year.


While discussing 2017 goals for American job growth and community investment, the company said it plans $6.8 billion of capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year beginning February 1. With this, the firm will construct and remodel stores, clubs and distribution centers, as well as expand new services such as Online Grocery Pickup.


The investments in the new year will support an estimated 34,000 jobs. The new retail jobs are created through the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam's Club facilities as well as e-commerce services. Further, the opening of these facilities, plus the remodeling and improvement of existing U.S. facilities, also support an estimated 24,000 construction jobs.


The company also said it will open 160 new training Academies around the country, bringing the total number of Academies to 200, and will provide specialty training for more than 225,000 of the company's frontline associates.


Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, along with The U.S. Conference of Mayors, also announced $3 million in grants through the U.S. Manufacturing Innovation Fund. This would advance sustainability and innovation in textile manufacturing.


Under the initiative, Walmart works with suppliers to help them gain access to the retailer's shelves in stores and online. In the coming year, the program will continue to provide job-creating opportunities, the company noted.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



