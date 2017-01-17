Walmart Rebounding After Announcing U.S. Job Growth Goals

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wal-Mart":

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply over the two previous sessions, shares of Walmart (WMT) are rebounding during trading on Tuesday.



Walmart is currently up by 2.1 percent after ending last Friday's trading at its worst closing level in well over seven months.

The rebound by Walmart comes after the retail giant announced plans to create approximately 10,000 retail jobs through the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam's Club facilities as well as e-commerce services. The company said the moves would support about 24,000 construction jobs.

