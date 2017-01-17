Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wal-Mart":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Walmart Rebounding After Announcing U.S. Job Growth Goals




17.01.17 19:12
dpa-AFX


BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply over the two previous sessions, shares of Walmart (WMT) are rebounding during trading on Tuesday.

Walmart is currently up by 2.1 percent after ending last Friday's trading at its worst closing level in well over seven months.


The rebound by Walmart comes after the retail giant announced plans to create approximately 10,000 retail jobs through the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam's Club facilities as well as e-commerce services. The company said the moves would support about 24,000 construction jobs.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,55 $ 67,13 $ 1,42 $ +2,12% 17.01./20:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9311421039 860853 75,19 $ 60,20 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,06 € +1,06%  20:10
Berlin 64,53 € +2,46%  15:38
NYSE 68,55 $ +2,12%  20:09
Stuttgart 64,428 € +1,62%  17:21
Frankfurt 64,468 € +1,50%  17:30
Hamburg 63,00 € 0,00%  08:17
Hannover 63,00 € 0,00%  08:17
München 63,23 € -0,03%  08:24
Düsseldorf 62,92 € -0,62%  09:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20 Wal-Mart 09.01.17
42 Wal-Mart jetzt einsteigen ?? 04.04.15
1 Vom Unternehmen zum Staat 19.02.08
1 Die Wal-Mart-Welt 18.06.06
32 ▂ ▅ ▉ Bö. 23.04.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...