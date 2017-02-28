Walmart Expands App Features For Pharmacy, Money Services Customers

Erweiterte Funktionen



BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

(WMT) Tuesday announced new capabilities in the Walmart app that will benefit Pharmacy and Money Services customers.


Along with these expanded app features, Walmart said it will create a new store experience that allows customers to skip traditional service lines using "express lanes" in these areas. These new capabilities will start to roll out to Walmart customers in March. These are anticipated to be available in nearly all of Walmart's 4,700 stores by fall.


Daniel Eckert, senior vice president, Walmart Services, said, "We're delivering a new and better experience in areas of our business that are essential for busy families. By making them faster and easier, we're living up to our promise - to save customers money and time."


