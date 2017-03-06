Wall Street To Open In Red

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.



S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open Monday's session modestly lower. The market may react to factory orders data to be released today. There are no major corporates reporting today.

As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 24 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 8.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Friday. The Dow inched up 2.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,005.71, the Nasdaq edged up 9.53 points or 0.2 percent to 5,870.75 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.20 points or 0.1 percent to 2,383.12.

On the economic front, Gallup's U.S. consumer spending measure for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the self reported consumer spending was $88.

The Commerce Department's factory orders for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 1.1 percent, down from 1.3 percent a year ago.

TD Ameritrade's investor movement index or IMX for February will be revealed at 12.30 pm ET. In the previous month, the index was at 5.71.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at NABE conference in panel titled "A View from the FRB Minneapolis," in Washington, D.C. at 3.00 pm ET.

Treasury's separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities or STRIPS will be issued at 3.00 pm ET.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the 219-hectare Derlak Gold Property from Orefinders Resources Inc.

Low-cost airline easyJet Plc reported that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of February 2017 increased 8.2 percent to 5.34 million passengers from 4.93 million passengers last year.

Load factor for the month rose 1.6 percentage points to 92 percent from 90.4 percent a year ago.

German conventional-energy company Uniper SE said it will sell its 25 percent stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in western Siberia to Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG for around 1.749 billion euros. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end and will be retroactively effective as of January 1, 2017.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 15.55 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 3,233.87.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increased 43.56 points or 0.18 percent at 23,596.28.

Japanese shares fell as the yen firmed up amid escalating political tensions after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles in the early hours of Monday morning. Japan said that three of them fell into its exclusive economic zone. The benchmark Nikkei average dropped 90.03 points or 0.46 percent to 19,379.14 while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent lower at 1,554.90.

Australian shares recovered from early losses to close higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 16.90 points or 0.29 percent to 5,746.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 13.10 points or 0.23 percent at 5,788.50.

European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 23.44 points or 0.47 percent, the German DAX is losing 50.23 points or 0.42 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 24.38 points or 0.33 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 21.89 points or 0.25 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.37 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM