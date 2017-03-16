Wall Street To Open In Confident Mood

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Housing starts data and Jobless claims are the focus of the day.



The early trends in U.S. future index suggest that Wall Street may open broadly higher. Asian shares closed in the green and the European shares are trading mostly in the green.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 60 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 15 points.

U.S. stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 112.73 points or 0.5 percent to 20,950.10, the Nasdaq climbed 43.23 points or 0.7 percent to 5,900.05 and the S&P 500 advanced 19.81 points or 0.8 percent to 2,385.26. On the economic front, the Census Bureau's housing starts data for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 1.270 million, with a slight improvement from 1.246 million last month.

The Labor Department's jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new claims is for 240K, while it recorded 243K last week, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Fed Business Outlook Survey for March will be published at 8.30 am ET.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report that tracks monthly change in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, job openings were 5.501 million.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, it recorded a deficit of 68 bcf.

Treasury's 10-year inflation-indexed securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the balance sheet was at $4.460 trillion.

Fed's Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the prior week was $50.8 billion.

In the corporate sector, Dollar General Corp (DG) fourth quarter climbed to $414.18 million, or $1.49 per share from $376.18 million, or $1.30 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 13.6 percent to $6.01 billion from $5.29 billion last year.

JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. (JASO) announced fourth-quarter net income was $50.9 million, compared to $26.6 million last year. Earnings per ADS were $0.98, compared to $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Adjusted earnings per ADS were $0.98, compared to $0.45 last year.

Net revenue was RMB 4.0 billion or $574.8 million, a decrease of 13.1% from the prior year, and 4.1% sequentially. Total shipments were 1,416.2 MW, in line with the firm's previously announced guidance. External shipments of 1,411.9 MW increased 5.5% year over year and 13.8% sequentially.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark short-term rate by 25 basis points. Chinese shares hit a 14-week high after the country's central bank lifted interest rates by 10 basis points.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 27.18 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,268.94 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 495.43 points or 2.08 percent at 24,288.28.

Japanese shares ended marginally higher. The Nikkei average ended up 12.76 points or 0.07 percent at 19,590.14 after trading lower earlier in the session, weighed down weakness in the banking sector. The broader Topix index closed 0.09 percent higher at 1,572.69.

Australian shares rose for a third day as a weak U.S. dollar lifted commodity prices, helping investors shrug off weaker than expected Australian unemployment data. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 11.80 points or 0.20 percent to 5,785.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 13.80 points or 0.24 percent to 5,827.50.

European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 37.67 points or 0.76 percent. DAX of Germany is up 98.12 points or 0.82 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K is adding 68.53 points or 0.93 percent. Meanwhile, Swiss Market Index is slipping 31.61 points or 0.37 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 0.96 percent.

