Wall Street Tends To Open Mixed

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Early indications suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Monday's session on a mixed note.



Fed Presidents Eric Rosengren and Dennis Lockhart will open a heavy week of Fed speeches. The market looks ahead to President-elect Donald Trump's news conference on Wednesday. Trump is expected to share his views on tax reforms, infrastructure spending, etc. with the media representatives. Asian shares closed mixed, while European stocks are trading mostly in the red.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 16 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 2 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 1.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow closed up 64.51 points or 0.3 percent at 19,963.80, while the Nasdaq climbed 33.12 points or 0.6 percent to 5,521.06 and the S&P 500 rose 7.98 points or 0.4 percent to 2,276.98.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve's Labor Market Conditions Index for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month the broad composite with 19 components was at 1.5.

The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index or IMX for December will be issue at 12.30 pm ET.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will give a keynote address at the Connecticut Business & Industry Association's Economic Summit in Hartford, Conn. At 9.00 am ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart will speak on monetary policy at the Rotary Club of Atlanta at 12.40 pm ET.

The Federal reserves Consumer credit data for November will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of $18.5 billion, up from $16 billion in the previous year.

In the corporate segment, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), and Taco Bell Corp. announced opening of the first Taco Bell restaurant in China.

Lululemon atheletica Inc. (LULU) said it expects fourth quarter net revenue in the range of $775 million to $785 million. Earnings projection for the quarter is raised to be in a range of $0.99 to $1.01 per share from previous range of $0.96 to $1.01 per share.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported 17.66 percent increase in sales for December 2016 to NT$12.56 million from NT$10.67 million a year ago. For the period of January- December, the company's sales grew 2.10 percent.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. With China's yuan resuming its downward slide and oil prices edging lower in Asian deals on a stronger dollar and amid renewed doubts about touted production cuts, investors were wary of making any big moves.

The Japanese markets were closed for the 'Coming of Age Day' holiday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 16.92 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,171.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.25 percent at 22,558 in late trade.

Australian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session to reach a 20-month high after U.S. stocks, fueled by optimism about the expected tax cuts and lessened regulations under Trump's presidency.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 51.80 points or 0.90 percent higher at 5,807.40, its highest level since May 5, 2015. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 48.70 points or 0.84 percent at 5,857.70.

European shares are trading mostly in the red. The CAC 40 Index of France is down 26.58 points or 0.54 percent, the German DAX is losing 43.32 points or 0.38 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 14.31 points or 0.20 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 13.63 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.37 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM