Wall Street Set To Open On Nervous Note

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early indications suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Tuesday's session on a nervous note.



The market is looking ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting next week. President Trump's revised travel ban executive order and several global political cues would have impact on trading. Asian shares closed modestly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 26 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 9 points.

U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Monday. The major averages ended the day in the negative territory but well off their worst levels of the session. The Dow dipped 51.37 points or 0.2 percent to 20,954.34; the Nasdaq slid 21.58 points or 0.4 percent to 5,849.18; and the S&P 500 fell 7.81 points or 0.3 percent to 2,375.31.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade data for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of deficit of $48.5 billion.

Gallup's U.S. Economic Confidence Index for February will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month the index recorded 11.

The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. The store sales grew 1.4 percent last week. 3-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors' consumer credit data for January will be released at 3 pm ET. The forecasters consensus is $18.3 billion.

In the corporate segment, Ford Motor Co. (F) and its joint ventures in China sold 64,641 vehicles in February 2017, up 2 percent compared to February 2016.

Logitech International (LOGI), a computer peripherals company, Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook of 12 to 13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency and $225 to $230 million in non-GAAP operating income.

For the year 2018, the company projects high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-GAAP operating income. The company also announced a new $250 million share buyback program.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum is leaving the company effective immediately, to become Chief Executive Officer at Weatherford International plc (WFT). Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Robb Voyles, has been named interim CFO.

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP) said its BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited revealed the early results of its previously announced tender offers for an aggregate purchase price of up to $863.92 million of its $1.25 billion 3.250 percent senior notes due 2021, its $1 billion 2.875 percent senior notes due 2022 and its $1.5 billion 3.850 percent senior notes due 2023.

The company has amended the Maximum Tender Offers to increase the Maximum Tender Offer Cap to $893.92 million from $863.92 million.

Asian stock markets are modestly higher. Shanghai Composite index closed up 8.54 points or 0.26 percent at 3,242.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished higher 84.79 points or 0.36 percent at 23,681.07.

The Japanese market was modestly lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index lost 34.99 points or 0.18 percent to 19,344.15.

The Australian All Ordinaries climbed 13.40 points or 0.23 percent to 5,801.90.

European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is slipping 12.89 points or 0.25 percent. Germany's DAX is adding 19.96 points or 0.17 percent. FTSE 100 of England is trading up 9.32 points or 0.13 percent. Swiss Market Index is currently down 3.02 points or 0.04 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, a blue chip index for Eurozone, is currently slipping 0.04 percent.

