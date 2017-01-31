Wall Street Set To Open Lower

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - As investors chew over Trumps' immigration ban and removal of the Attorney General, the market's focus is on a set of major economic data to be revealed today.



U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decisions will be there on Wednesday and the market expects that the Fed will keep the interest rate unchanged. Earlier indications from future market suggest that Wall Street may open in the red. Asian shares closed widely lower, while European shares are trading higher in response to economic data published today.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 21 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 7.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower. The major averages climbed off their worst levels but still closed in negative territory. The Dow fell 122.65 points or 0.6 percent to 19,971.13, the Nasdaq slid 47.07 points or 0.8 percent to 5,613.71, and the S&P 500 dropped 13.79 points or 0.6 percent to 2,280.90.

On the economic front, The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting to determine the near term direction of monetary policy will start today.

The employment cost index for the fourth quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.6 percent, unchanged from last quarter.

Redbook data, a weekly comparison of sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the store sales were up 0.3 percent.

The Standard & Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for November will be published at 9.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 0.7 percent, up from 0.6 percent.

The Institute for Supply Management - Chicago's purchase managers index for January will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 55.3, up from 54.6 last month.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are expecting a consensus of 112.2, slightly down from 113.7 a month ago.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for January is scheduled at 10 am ET. In the previous month the index was at 94.2.

The Department of Agriculture is expected to release Farm prices for January at 3.00 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Oil & gas giant Royal Dutch Shell plc agreed to sell a package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to $3.8 billion. The package of assets consists of Shell's interests in Buzzard, Beryl, Bressay, Elgin-Franklin, J-Block, the Greater Armada cluster, Everest, Lomond and Erskine, plus a 10% stake in Schiehallion.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) named Bret Conklin as acting CFO, as its Executive Vice President and CFO Dwayne Hallman is on medical leave. Conklin is currently serving as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

IDEX Corp. (IEX) said it expects full-year 2017 earnings per share of $3.87 to $3.95, which includes a 12 cent foreign currency headwind, with first-quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.91 to $0.93. IDEX projects 1 to 2 percent organic growth in 2017.

IDEX reported fourth-quarter net income of $57 million which resulted in earnings per share of $0.75. Adjusted earnings increased 2 percent to $0.96 from last year. Orders were $547 million, up 10 percent from the prior year period. Sales increased 6 percent to $530 million from last year.

Asian stocks closed in the red on Tuesday after Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night.

Japanese shares tumbled as the yen strengthened against the dollar and euro and the Bank of Japan kept its policy settings unchanged. The Nikkei average fell 327.51 points or 1.69 percent to 19,041.34, marking its biggest single-day loss since November 9. The broader Topix index closed 1.43 percent lower at 1,521.67.

Australian shares extended losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index hit a fresh six-week low before closing down 40.60 points or 0.72 percent at 5,620.90. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 39.30 points or 0.69 percent lower at 5,675.

Financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

In response to economic reports, European shares are trading broadly higher. France's CAC 40 is up 18.05 points or 0.38 percent, and Germany's DAX is climbing 23.90 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of UK is progressing 35.57 points or 0.50 percent. Swiss Market index is rising 5.21 points or 0.06 percent. Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozon, Euro Stoxx 50, is up 0.33 percent.

