Wall Street Set To Open Higher

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - There is a positive momentum in the market as a reflection of President Trump's initiative to dismantle a set of financial regulations implemented way back in 2008, in view of the economic crisis.



The early indications from the future markets are pointing to Wall Street opening higher. With a relatively light economic calendar, the labor market conditions index is closely watched by the market. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading in the green zone.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are progressing 16 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 3.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. With the upward move, the Dow climbed back above 20,000 and the Nasdaq reached a new record closing high. The Dow jumped 186.55 points or 0.9 percent to 20,071.46, the Nasdaq climbed 30.57 points or 0.5 percent to 5,666.77, and the S&P 500 advanced 16.57 points or 0.7 percent to 2,297.42.

On the economic front, the Gallup U.S. Consumer Spending Measure for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month the measure was at $105.

The Labor Market Conditions Index for January is expected at 10.00 am ET. In index was at -0.3 last month.

TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for January will be issue at 12.30 pm ET. The last month's reading was 5.48.

A report on the amount of net stripping of Treasury securities will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick T. Harker would discuss FinTech opportunities at Kona Kai Resort in San Diego, Calif. At 4.30 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Avery Dennison (AVY) announced its agreement with ShawKwei & Partners to acquire Yongle Tape Co. Ltd., based in China, for $190 million. Avery expects to close the acquisition in mid-2017 and to have no impact on earnings in 2017.

Yongle Tape is a key supplier to both Chinese and global automakers, with a portfolio of high-value products. Avery Dennison will fund the acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities.

Telecom Italia (TI) reported significant increase in fourth-quarter EBITDA, a key earnings metric, as well as revenues. EBITDA for the fourth quarter totaled 2.14 billion euros, 54.6 percent higher than 1.38 billion euros in the same period of the previous year. In organic terms and net of non-recurring items, the growth amounted to 5.9 percent.

The company's revenues for the fourth quarter 2016 totaled 5.10 billion euros, 5.3 percent higher than 4.84 billion euros last year.

Lear Corp. (LEA) agreed to acquire Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business for 286 million euros on a cash and debt basis. Lear expects the transaction to add to 2017 earnings.

The deal will be funded with cash on hand. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2017.

Smart kitchen brand Anova Applied Electronics, Inc. announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB. The deal price would be $115 million in cash upfront, and an additional $135 million.

Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump signed a directive to roll back key financial regulations of the Obama era.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.81 points or 0.54 percent to 3,156.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 219.03 points or 0.95 percent at 23,348.24.

Japanese shares ended higher. The Nikkei average rose 58.51 points or 0.31 percent to 18,976.71 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent higher at 1,520.42. Mitsubishi UFJ rallied 3.4 percent after reporting a 17 percent increase in its third-quarter profit.

Australian shares erased early gains to end a tad lower, as losses in the mining sector overshadowed gains among financials and gold miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 6 points or 0.11 percent lower at 5,615.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 7.10 points or 0.13 percent to 5,665.40.

European shares are trading higher across the board. France's CAC 40 is climbing 14.74 or 0.31 percent, Germany's DAX is up 0.92 or 0.01 percent, FTSE 100 of UK is progressing 15.28 points or 0.21 percent. Swiss Market Index is increasing 25.56 points or 0.30 percent.

Europe's leading blue-chip index for Eurozone, Euro Stoxx 50 is currently up 0.19 percent.

