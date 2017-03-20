Wall Street Set For Weak Start

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends in U.



S. future index is pointing to lower opening for Wall Street on Monday. The National Activity Index is the major focus of the day and the market will be closing watching the expensive exit of U.K. from the European Union. Briton has confirmed triggering of Article 50 by end of March. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 9 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 1.50 points.

U.S. stocks had closed roughly flat on Friday. The Nasdaq inched up 0.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,901.00, the Dow slipped 19.93 points or 0.1 percent to 20,914.62 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.13 points or 0.1 percent to 2,378.25.

On the economic front, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks about current economic conditions or monetary policy in live TV interview with Fox Business News' Maria Bartiromo during "Mornings with Maria" at 8.30. Evans will speak at New York National Association for Business Economics Luncheon followed by audience and then media Q&A in New York at 1.10 pm ET.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index or CFNAI for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the previous year, the index had recorded a decline of 0.05.

In the corporate sector, British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) signed an agreement to merge most of its India subsidiary with India-based Idea Cellular Ltd. The implied enterprise value is $23.2 billion, comprising $12.4 billion for Vodafone India and $10.8 billion for Idea excluding its stake in Indus Towers. The combination is expected to create India's largest telecoms operator with almost 400 million customers, 35 percent customer market share, and 41 percent revenue market share.

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) said it anticipates fiscal 2018 net sales to be in a range of $515 million to $530 million and operating income will be approximately $50 million to $55 million. The company expects net income to be approximately $33 million to $36.3 million, or $1.40 to $1.55 per share. Net sales will be in a range of $515 million to $530 million and operating income will be approximately $50 million to $55 million. The company anticipates net income to be approximately $33 million to $36.3 million, or $1.40 to $1.55 per share.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Monday that its MONARCH 2 breast cancer Study trial of abemaciclib met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival. Abemaciclib, in combination with fulvestrant, was superior to fulvestrant plus placebo in patients with HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer, the company noted.

Asian stocks closed Monday mixed. Chinese stocks bucked the weak trend to close higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 13.36 points or 0.41 percent to 3,250.81.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed higher 192.06 points or 0.79 percent at 24,501.99.

Japanese markets were closed for the Vernal Equinox holiday.

Australian shares lost ground after finance ministers and central bank governors from the G-20 group of leading economies struggled to find consensus on protectionism and climate change. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 20.70 points or 0.36 percent to end at 5,778.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 20.30 points or 0.35 percent lower at 5,820.50.

European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is down 14.08 points or 0.28 percent. DAX of Germany is falling 37.43 points or 0.31 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 13.51 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 8.58 points or 0.10 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, the leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone is declining 0.26 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM