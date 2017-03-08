Wall Street Set For Weak Start

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early indications suggest that Wall Street may not come out of the nervous mood on Wednesday and may open lower.



The market may not show much enthusiasm ahead of the jobs report to be published on Friday. Asian shares mostly closed lower, while European shares are trading in the red.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 3 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 1.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Tuesday. The major averages added to the losses posted in the previous session. The major averages climbed off their worst levels. The Dow edged down 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 20,924.76; the Nasdaq dipped 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,833.93; and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.3 percent to 2,368.39.

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, the composite index grew 5.8 percent.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 's employment report for February will be released at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 183,000, down from 246,000 last month.

The Labor department's productivity and costs data for the fourth quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 1.4 percent growth in non-farm productivity, up from 1.3 percent last quarter. Unit labor costs are expected to increase 1.6 percent, slightly down from previous quarter.

Wholesale Trade data for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the inventories grew 1.0 percent.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA)'s petroleum status report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. The weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S showed crude oil inventories at 1.5 million barrels last week.

10-year Treasury note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, ABM Industries (ABM) reported first quarter net loss of $56.8 million or $1.00 per share compared to profit of $14 million or $0.24 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 4.6 percent to $1.326 billion from $1.268 billion in the previous year.

Hooper Holmes Inc. (HH) Wednesday announced that it has agreed to combine with Provant Health Solutions LLC in an all-stock transaction. Hooper Holmes will issue approximately 10.5 million shares of common stock to Provant's owners and the merged company will raise $3.5 million in new equity capital.

Gas and engineering company Linde AG announced the appointment of Sven Schneider as Chief Financial Officer for a period of three years, with immediate effect.

Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) announced the fourth-quarter net income of $3.59 million or $0.35 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.59 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $153.43 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) registered a profit of $64.29 million, or $0.55 per share for the fourth quarter, that fell from $72.88 million, or $0.61 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 2 percent to $1.03 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Asian stocks closed mostly in the red on Wednesday. Chinese shares edged lower as concerns over tighter liquidity offset data showing clear signs of increased domestic demand. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.74 points or 0.05 percent to 3,240.66 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 101.20 points or 0.43 percent at 23,782.27.

Japanese shares fell for a fourth consecutive session as caution prevailed ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, the U.S. jobs report due on Friday and the March 14-15 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Nikkei average fell 90.12 points or 0.47 percent to 19,254.03 while the broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent lower at 1,550.25.

Australian shares ended little changed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 1.70 points or 0.03 percent to close at 5,759.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.40 points or 0.04 percent lower at 5,799.50.

European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 13.63 points or 0.25 percent, the German DAX is losing 21.36 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 16.69 points or 0.23 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 24.61 points or 0.29 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down 0.15 percent.

