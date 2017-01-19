Wall Street Set For Weak Start

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street stocks may open Thursday's session lower, early indications suggest.



Jobless claims data may influence the market sentiments. Investors are waiting for the European Central Bank's monetary policy statement this morning. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and San Francisco Fed President have scheduled their public interactions today. Asian shares traded mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 11 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 2 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 5 points.

U.S. Stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 22.05 points or 0.1 percent to 19,804.72, the Nasdaq rose 16.93 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.65 and the S&P 500 crept up 4.00 points or 0.2 percent to 2,271.89.

On the economic front, Housing Starts data for December is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for 1.200 million starts and 1.230 permits, slightly up from the previous month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The new claims consensus is 255k compared to 247k last week.

The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey report for January is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. Forecasters are expecting a reading of 16, down from previous level of 21.5.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver a keynote address at the Solano Economic Development Corporation Annual Luncheon Meeting in Fairfield, Calif., followed by Q&A at 10 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report will be out at 10.30 am ET. In the prior report, the natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country declined 151 bcf.

2-year floating rate note, 2-year Treasury Note, 5-year Treasury Note, and 7-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11 am ET. 10-year TIPS auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the Balance Sheet stood at $4.453 trillion.

The Money Supply change for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, M2 weekly change was $7 billion.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on "The Economic Outlook and the Conduct of Monetary Policy" at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research in Stanford, California, with audience Q&A at 8.00 pm ET.

In the corporate space, H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) reported fourth-quarter net income of $39.1 million, an increase 6.8 percent from $24.99 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings surged to $0.79 from $0.49 in the comparable period. Net revenue for the period increased to $574.907 million from $548.104 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.57 to $2.77.

Sallie Mae (SLM) reported a decline in net income attributable to the company to $64.74 million from $84.856 million a year ago. Earnings per share declined to $0.15 from $0.20 a year ago. Interest income for the quarter rose to $300.013 million from $222.387 million last year. Non-interest income fell to $9.351 million from $71.998 million a year ago.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) named Keith Creel President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2017. Creel will succeed Hunter Harrison, who is retiring.

Asian stocks closed mixed. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 11.71 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,101.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed lower 48.30 points or 0.21 percent.

Japan's Nikkie 225 surged 177.88 points or 0.94 percent to close at 19,072.25. Australia's All Ordinaries index grew by 11.70 points or 0.20 percent and closed at 5,745.40.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 11.47 points or 0.24 percent, the German DAX is losing 15.47 points or 0.31 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 42.93 points or 0.59 percent, and the Swiss Market Index is declining 39.34 points or 0.47 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.22 percent.

