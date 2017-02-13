Wall Street Set For Higher Opening

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The initial trading patterns of U.



S. Index futures market points to a higher opening of Wall Street. The first summit of Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have added momentum to the Asian shares and closed broadly in the green. Trump will be meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning.

European shares are currently progressing. It is a quiet start of the week with no significant economic data for the day.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are adding 38 points, the S&P 500 futures are rising 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are progressing 3.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed Friday's session at new record highs. The Dow advanced 96.97 points or 0.5 percent to 20,269.37, the Nasdaq rose 18.95 points or 0.3 percent to 5,734.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,316.10.

On the economic front, 6-month bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

In the corporate segment, Nokia Corp. (NOK) said it will introduce its 4.9G technologies by the end of 2017. A 4.9G massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna will also increase cell capacity by up to five times, while a new 4.5G Pro AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head or RRH will allow operators to take advantage of unlicensed spectrum to enable Gigabit speeds, the company noted.

Heineken N.V. announced an agreement with Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. to acquire Brasil Kirin Holding S.A., a beer and soft drinks producer in Brazil. The total consideration to be paid to Kirin for the shares is 664 million euros.

Ipsen said it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire five consumer healthcare products in certain European territories from Sanofi.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished 20.14 points or 0.63 percent higher at 3,216.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 136 points or 0.58 percent at 23,710.98.

Japanese shares hit over two-week highs on relief that the Trump-Abe meeting ended with no public sparring over past accusations of currency manipulation or other issues. The Nikkei average rose 80.22 points or 0.41 percent to 19,459.15, its highest level since Jan. 27 while the broader Topix index closed 0.49 percent higher at 1,554.20.

Australian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session, as iron ore and copper prices jumped and a slew of companies posted strong financial results despite a somewhat challenging environment globally. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished 40.10 points or 0.70 percent higher at 5,760.70. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 41.30 points or 0.72 percent to 5,812.90.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 31.74 points or 0.66 percent. Germany's DAX is climbing 67.54 points or 0.58 percent. FTSE 100 is improving 3.46 points or 0.05 percent . Swiss market index is up 3.05 points or 0.04 percent.

Europe's leading blue chip index, Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.53 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM