Wall Street Sees Red And Red Only

The confusion created by the travel ban imposed on seven Muslim countries are yet to settle. The early future trading are pointing a lower opening. Personal income and outlays and pending home sales data are keenly watched by the market. Asian shares closed mostly down, while European shares are mostly in the red.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 45 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 6 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 16.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. While the Nasdaq inched up 5.61 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 5,660.68, the Dow edged down 7.13 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,093.78 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.99 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.69.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for personal income consensus of 0.4 percent growth, while it was unchanged last month. Consensus for consumer spending is a growth of 0.5 percent.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for December is expected at 10 am ET. Forecasters are seeing a bounce for December, with a consensus of 0.6 percent, compared to a decline of 2.5 percent.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing Survey for January will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the previous month, the production index stood at 13.8 and general activity index at 15.5.

In the corporate segment, Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) confirmed recent media speculation regarding a potential combination of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. The financial terms are not revealed. The merger would reduce the competition in the market. In a statement, Vodafone said they are in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all share merger of Vodafone India and Idea.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) reported 0.2 percent increase in annual worldwide sales to to 10.18 million units. Toyota's worldwide production in the month of December edged up 0.9 percent from last year to 804,861 units. Sales in Japan grew 6.4 percent, while exports dropped 2.9 percent.

Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) sued its former director of the Autopilot Programs, Sterling Anderson, for stealing company secrets and for luring away key staff. In a filing last week in California, the car maker alleged that Anderson took proprietary information about the Autopilot program, and also recruited fellow Tesla employees for another autonomous driving company.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) announced 7.9 percent increase in worldwide production for December to 409,590 units. Japan recorded 11.6 percent increase in production to 77,923 units, and Outside Japan production was 331.667 units, up 7.1 percent from the last year.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Reported 5.8 percent increase in global production in December to 462,510 units. Production in Japan increased 31.5 percent and production outside Japan increased 0.6 percent. In the U.S., production decreased 11.2 percent, while in China, it increased 0.8 percent. Global sales increased 6.2 percent year-on-year to 559,361 units.

Asian stocks are broadly down on Monday as investors digested lackluster U.S. GDP data and the U.S. immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan were shut for public holidays.

Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average closed 98.55 points or 0.51 percent lower at 19,368.85 in thin trade. The broader Topix index dropped 0.35 percent to 1,543.77.

Australian stocks fell across the board. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 52.50 points or 0.92 percent to 5,661 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 51.30 points or 0.89 percent lower at 5,714.30.

European stocks are broadly in the red. France's CAC 40 is down 42.27 points or 0.87 percent, Germany's DAX is declining 90.75 points or 0.77 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is slipping 60.65 points or 0.84 percent. Swiss Market Index in falling 40.80 points or 0.48 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, combined of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area is down 0.89 percent.

