Wall Street Sees Dull Opening

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Following a not-that-exciting Fed announcement, trading on Thursday might be impacted by Weekly jobless claims and labor productivity reports.



The productivity and cost report has been showing a weakness. Initial trading in Future market is pointing to Wall Street opening mostly lower.

On the earnings front, certain major companies will report their earnings today. Asian shares closed broadly mixed, while European shares are also showing a mixed trend.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 46 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 6 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 17.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed slight higher on Wednesday as Fed left rates unchanged. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, climbing 27.86 points or 0.5 percent to 5,642.65. The Dow inched up 26.85 points or 0.1 percent to 19,890.94 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.68 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,279.55.

On the economic front, Chain store sales data will be released today. Challenger Job Cut report for January will be released at 7.30 am ET. In the previous month, lay off number was 33,627.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for 253K, down from 259K last week.

The Productivity and Costs for the fourth quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm productivity is for 1.2 percent, down from 3.1 percent a year ago.

Gallup Good Jobs Rate for January will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the job rate was at 44.7.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's weekly information on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the storage was down 119 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the balance sheet was at $4.453 trillion.

The Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced 32 percent surge in the fourth-quarter profit to 658 million euro from 499 million euros. Earnings per share dropped 15 percent to 0.11 euros from 0.13 euros a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter increased 84 percent to 6.641 billion euros from prior year's Nokia standalone net sales of 3.61 billion euros.

Kirby Corp. (KEX) announced a sharp decline in the fourth-quarter earnings to $32.355 million from $50.688 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to $0.60 from $0.94.

Revenue for the quarter were $435.65 million, down from $484.14 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects earnings for the first quarter to be in a range of $0.40 to $0.55 per share, and full year earnings of $1.70 to $2.20 per share.

Sotheby's (BID) appointed Adam Chinn as chief operating officer. Chinn had joined Sotheby's in January 2016 through the acquisition of Art Agency.

PTC (PTC) announced the promotion of Craig Hayman as chief operating officer, effective immediately. He has been serving as group president of PTC for than a year.

MetLife Inc. (MET) slipped to loss of $2.133 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $785 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, the loss was $1.94, compared to loss of $0.70. The net loss includes $3.2 billion, after tax, in net derivative losses reflecting changes in interest rates, foreign currencies and equity markets.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 29 percent to $12.076 billion from $17.044 billion.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday.

Japanese shares gave up early gains as the yen resumed its uptrend. The Nikkei average fell 233.50 points or 1.22 percent to 18,914.58, the lowest level in more than a week. The broader Topix index closed 1.14 percent lower at 1,510.41.

Australian shares reversed early gains to end modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 7.80 points or 0.14 percent to 5,645.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7.60 points or 0.13 percent lower at 5,696.40.

Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed down 133.87 points or 0.57 percent at 23,184.

European shares are trading broadly mixed. France's CAC 40 is slipping 2.07 points or 0.04 percent. Germany's DAX is down 42.64 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is climbing 0.75 points or 0.01 percent. Swiss market Index is declining 58.32 points or 0.70 percent. Europe's leading blue-chip index for the Eurozone, Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.36 percent.

