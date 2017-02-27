Wall Street Reverts To Caution

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.



S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open lower on Monday's session. The Durable Goods Orders data will be released today and the consensus is for a growth of 1.8 percent. President Donald Trump will discuss bilateral issues with a visiting top diplomat from China amid tensions. Asian shares closed in the red, while European share are trading mixed.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 3 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 6 points.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Friday. The Dow crept up 11.44 points or 0.1 percent to 20,821.76, the Nasdaq rose 9.80 points or 0.2 percent to 5,845.31 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,367.34.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.8 percent, while the orders declined 0.4 percent last month.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are expecting the index to grow by 1.1 percent, down from 1.6 percent in the prior month.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing survey results for February will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the production index was 11.9.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated discussion at the University of Oklahoma Price College of Business in Norman, Okla., with audience and media Q&A at 11.00 am.

In the corporate segment, UCP, Inc. (UCP) reported an increase in fourth quarter earnings to $7.2 million, or $0.89 per share from $3.2 million, or $0.40 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 17.4 percent to $104.4 million, from $88.9 million last year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced fourth quarter earnings of RMB228.58 million, or RMB1.79 per share, down from RMB538.94 million, or RMB4.21 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 13.8 percent to RMB5.12 billion, compared to RMB5.94 billion last year.

Asian stocks fell on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 24.77 points or 0.76 percent to 3,228.66 after the securities regulator vowed stricter regulations to clamp down on speculation and pledged to speed up approvals of initial public offerings.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 40.65 points or 0.17 percent at 23,925.05.

Japanese shares hit two-and-a-half week lows as the yen's strength hurt exporters and lower U.S. yields sent financials broadly lower. The Nikkei average shed 176.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 19,107.47, while the broader Topix index closed 1.04 percent lower at 1,534.

Australian shares retreated as the earnings season draws to a close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 14.80 points or 0.26 percent to 5,724.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.10 points or 0.23 percent lower at 5,773.80.

European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is declining 7.19 points or 0.15 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 8.13 points or 0.07 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 13.02 points or 0.18 percent, while Swiss Market index is slipping 3.41 points or 0.05 percent.

