Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market may react to new home sales data and consumer sentiments data.



Earnings season is tapering with JC Penney and a couple of other corporates reporting today. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are broadly in the red. Early trading in U.S. future index show that Wall Street may open lower on Friday.

As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 66 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 24.50 points.

Thursday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow reached another new record with 34.72 points or 0.2 percent higher at 20,810.32; the S&P 500 inched up 0.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,363.81; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 25.12 points or 0.4 percent to 5,835.51.

On the economic front, new home sales data provided by the Commerce Department and the Housing and Urban department will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 576K, up from 536K a year ago.

The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan will reveal its consumer sentiment data for February by 10.00 am ET. The forecasters have a consensus of 96, slightly up from 95.7 last month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1082, while U.S. rig count was 751.

In the corporate segment. Magna International (MGA) reported an increase in the fourth-quarter net income to $496 million from $475 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.24, up from $1.17. Net sales for the quarter climbed to $9.253 billion from $8.568 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) announced its fourth-quarter profit of $59.4 million, or $0.28 per share, up from $35.9 million, or $0.16 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.7 percent to $797.0 million from $740.1 million last year.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (BRCD) reported a decrease in the first-quarter earnings to $68.39 million, or $0.16 per share from $119.19 million, or $0.29 per share a year ago. Revenues rose 1.2 percent to $581 million, up from $574 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) reported an increase in the fourth-quarter net income to $24.92 million from $20.85 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.66, up from $0.56. Net sales declined 6 percent to $296.03 million from $313.32 million in the previous year.

Asian stocks closed broadly down on Friday. Chinese shares reversed early losses to end on a flat note on hopes that regulators will press ahead with reforms this year to fend off systematic risks in the financial system. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 2.06 points or 0.06 percent to 3,253.43, posting its third consecutive weekly gain.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 149.16 points or 0.62 percent at 23,965.70.

Japanese shares retreated as the yen's strength hurt exporters. The Nikkei average ended down 87.92 points or 0.45 percent at 19,283.54 while the broader Topix index closed 0.39 percent lower at 1,550.14.

Australian shares inched down. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 45.70 points or 0.79 percent to 5,739, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 45.60 points or 0.78 percent lower at 5,786.90.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is slipping 29.09 points or 0.59 percent, while DAX of Germany is falling 109.90 points or 0.93 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 50.18 points or 0.69 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 72.74 points or 0.86 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.94 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM