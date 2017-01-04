Wall Street Poised To Gain Momentum

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Early indications suggest that Wall Street will continue its momentum on Wednesday too.



Traders are likely to focus on the ADP private payrolls report, vehicle sales data and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee. Asian shares closed mixed and European stocks are also showing a mixed trend.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 21 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are climbing 5.50 points.

U.S. Stocks kicked off the new year on a positive note. The major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow rose 119.16 points or 0.6 percent to 19,881.76, the Nasdaq advanced 45.97 points or 0.9 percent to 5,429.08 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.00 points or 0.9 percent to 2,257.83.

On the economic front, the Auto manufacturers and Autodata Corporation's motor vehicle sales data for December will be released today. The consensus for total vehicle sales is 17.7 million, slightly down from 17.8 million in the previous month. Domestic vehicle sales is expected to edge down to 13.8 million from 14.1 million in the prior month.

The Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage applications for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, the composite index grew 2.5 percent, while purchase index was up 3.00 percent and refinance index increased 3 percent.

The Automatic Data Processing's national employment report for December is scheduled at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 172,000, a major shift from 216,000 in the previous month.

Gallup's U.S. Job Creation Index for December will be released at 8.30 am ET.

The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be revealed at 8.55 am ET.

Gallup's self-reported Consumer Spending measure for the month is expected at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was at $98.

The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes will be issued today.

In the corporate segment, Encana (ECA) said it now expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts previously shared at its Investor Day in October 2016. The company now expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2017 based on price assumptions of $55.00 WTI and $3.00 NYMEX.

Leisure travel company Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK) announced that it has developed the world's first interactive guest experience platform. The company unveiled the Ocean Medallion, a wearable device that enables a personal concierge by bridging the physical and digital worlds to deliver a new level of personalized service.

HCP (HCP) named Tom Herzog as chief executive officer and a member of the Board. Justin Hutchens will be the new President. Both elections were effective January 1, 2017. Herzog has been serving as chief financial officer since June 2016.

Idex Corp. (IEX) announced appointment of William Grogan as senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has been with the company since 2015 as vice president, finance.

Alcoa Corp. (AA) said it intends to permanently close the Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname, fully curtailed since November 2015. Alcoa will continue to operate the Afobaka hydroelectric facility, which supplied power to the Suralco operations.

Asian stocks closed mostly mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 22.87 points or 0.73 percent to 3,158.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 15.93 points or 0.07 percent at 22,134.

Japanese shares hit a 13-month high. The Nikkei average rallied 479.79 points or 2.51 percent to 19,594.16, marking its biggest single-day gain in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015. The broader Topix index closed 2.36 percent higher at 1,554.48.

Australian shares ended a range-bound session largely unchanged after oil and base metals prices retreated overnight on a stronger dollar, which hit a 14-year high against a basket of currencies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 3.20 points or 0.06 percent to 5,736.40 after ending at a 17-month high the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.60 points or 0.06 percent higher at 5,788.20.

European shares are trading mixed. The CAC 40 Index of France is up 1.03 points or 0.02 percent, the German DAX is losing 18.26 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 1.77 points or 0.02 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 29.08 points or 0.35 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.07 percent.

