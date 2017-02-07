Wall Street Poised For Positive Start

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks look set to open modestly higher on Tuesday, even as global sentiment remains fragile amid the oil price volatility and the uncertainty of the global political landscape.





French presidential vote is due to be held in April, while Dutch and German elections are due in March and September, respectively.

President Donald Trump's honeymoon with Wall Street is already over, with investors now weighing the risk of the economy weakening during his presidency.

Oil prices held stable today as investors await production and inventory data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Safe-haven currencies are on the back foot, with the yen weakening after a three-day rally ahead of the much-anticipated meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump due this weekend.

Gold halted a three-day rally as the dollar recovered from a recent bout of selling following comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker that March "is on the table" for an interest rate increase if job market momentum holds up.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with reports on trade deficit and job openings slated for release later in the day.

In corporate news, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter that Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) Chief Executive Robert Iger may extend his tenure for a third time.

Shares of Alcobra Ltd. (ADHD) rose more than 11 percent in extended trading on Monday after the company reported it had a productive pre-IND meeting with the FDA for ADAIR, a novel product candidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., (FOXA, FOX) reported a profit for the second quarter that trumped Wall Street expectations, driven largely by increase in revenues at Television segment that benefited from World Series and increased political advertisement spending.

Clothing retailer Gap Inc. (GPS) reported growth in top-line and comp sales during the critical holiday quarter despite a challenging retail backdrop.

Auto giant General Motors (GM) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter results before the start of trading.

Globally, Asian markets fell broadly given the worries about the political landscape in Europe and lingering uncertainty surrounding Trump's fiscal and trade policies.

Australian shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad higher as the country's central bank held interest rates steady at record low 1.5 percent, as expected.

China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell below $3 trillion for the first time in nearly six years last month as authorities struggle to stem capital outflows, official data showed.

European stocks were mostly higher in early trade despite downbeat economic data and mixed earnings updates from the likes of BP Plc, BNP Paribas and AMS.

German industrial output fell 3 percent in December from November, when it grew by revised 0.5 percent, official data showed. Separately, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit revealed that U.K. house prices declined for the first time in five months in January.

Back home, stocks fell slightly on Monday as oil prices dropped, corporate earnings results proved to be a mixed bag and investors awaited further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid about 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to snap a three-day winning streak.

