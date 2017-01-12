Wall Street On Slippery Grounds

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The major U.



S. index futures are pointing to a lackluster opening on Thursday. The reverberations of President-elect Donald Trump's media conference is still there in the air. A slew of Fed speeches are scheduled for the day, including a town hall meeting by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Asian stocks closed mostly down, while European shares are trading in the red. As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 39 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 6.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 11.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher, inspired by Trump's speech. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher for the seven straight session, reaching a new record closing high. The Dow climbed 98.75 points or 0.5 percent to 19,954.28, the Nasdaq edged up 11.83 points or 0.2 percent to 5,563.65, and the S&P 500 rose 6.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,275.32.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's jobless claims data for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new claims consensus of 255k, up from 235k last week.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will host a town hall meeting with educators in Washington, D.C. at 7.00 pm ET.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans Evans and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will discuss current economic conditions or monetary policy at American Council of Life Insurers Executive Roundtable in Naples, Fla, with audience Q&A plus media Q&A with Evans at 8.30 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker will speak about economic outlook at Main Line Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting in Malvern, Pa. followed by Q&A, at 8.30 am ET.

Labor Department's import and export prices for December will be announced at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an improvement of import prices by 0.7 percent, compared to a decline of 0.3 percent a year ago. Exports prices is expected to increase 0.2 percent for the month, while it edged down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the natural gas stock in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions in the country was down 49 bcf.

Treasury's 10-year inflation indexed securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 10 am ET. 30-year bond auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard will presents about U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy at Forecasters Club of New York, followed by Q&A at 1.15 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart will repeat January 9 speech at the Naples Chamber of Commerce, with Q&A at 12.30 pm ET.

The U.S. Treasury Budget for December is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. In the previous month, the government account recorded a deficit of 136.7 billion. The Fed balance sheet for the week will be presented at 4.30 pm ET. The balance sheet stood at $4.453 trillion last week.

The Money supply data for the week is expected to be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the corporate segment, KB Home (KBH) reported a decline in fourth quarter net income to $37.53 million from $44.02 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings edged down to $0.40 from $0.43 a year ago. Total revenue, however, surged to $1.19 billion from $985.78 million in the comparable period.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) announced the acquisition of Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies, Inc., with immediate effect. The deal is based on an enterprise value of $55 million. The new entity would be named Babcock & Wilcox Universal and operate under the trade name B&W Universal. The transaction is expected to add to earnings in 2017.

Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) announced the acquisition of OGIO International, Inc. for $75.5 million in cash. Callaway expects the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings, excluding non-recurring transaction and transition expenses.

Asian stocks closed mostly in the red. Chinese stocks fell for a third day as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays starting on Jan 27. The benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 17.46 points or 0.56 percent to 3,119.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished 106.33 points or 0.46 percent lower at 22,8290.02.

Japanese shares tumbled to hit its lowest level in nearly two weeks. The Nikkei average fell 229.97 points or 1.19 percent to 19,134.70, while the broader Topix index closed 0.97 percent lower at 1,535.41.

Australian shares closed marginally lower even as the rising stocks outnumbered the declining ones. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 erased early gains to end 4.60 points or 0.08 percent lower at 5,766.90 as losses in the healthcare and consumer staple sectors offset gains among mining and energy stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.10 points or 0.04 percent lower at 5,821.60.

European shares are dampened by Trump's media interactions and trading mostly lower.

Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 6.40 points or 0.14 percent, the German DAX is losing 55.44 points or 0.48 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 14.19 points or 0.19 percent, and the Swiss Market Index is declining 55.44 points or 0.66 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.21 percent.

