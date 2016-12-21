Wall Street May Start Mixed

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.



S. index futures suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Wednesday's session mixed. In a lean day, the market is keen to watch the latest Existing Home sales data. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are mostly down.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 7 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 1.50 points.

U.S. Stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday and the Dow and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs. The Dow closed up 91.56 points or 0.5 percent at 19,974.62. The Nasdaq climbed 26.50 points or 0.5 percent to 5,483.93, and the S&P 500 rose 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,270.76

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, the composite index declined 4 percent, while purchase index slipped 3 percent. Refinance index was down 4 percent.

National Association of Realtors' Existing Home sales data for the week will be released at 10 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of a decline in existing home sales to 5.535 million, compared to 5.600 million.

In the corporate segment, beverage giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) has reached an agreement to buy Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV or AB InBev's (BUD) 54.5 percent equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa or CCBA for $3.15 billion. Coca-Cola also agreed to acquire AB InBev's interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador and Honduras for an undisclosed amount. The transactions are expected to close by the end of 2017.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) said it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the majority of its Mechanical Security businesses to dormakaba for $725 million in cash. The sale includes the commercial hardware brands of BEST Access, phi Precision and GMT, which together represented LTM revenues and EBITDA of approximately $270 million and $52 million, respectively. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 34.55 points or 1.11 percent to 3,137.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 80 points or 0.37 percent at 21,809.

Japanese shares closed slightly lower. The Nikkei average fell 50.04 points or 0.26 percent to 19,444.49 while the broader Topix index closed 0.48 percent lower at 1,544.94.

Australian shares hit a 16-month high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 22.40 points or 0.40 percent to 5,613.50, its highest level since August 6, 2015, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 22 points or 0.39 percent higher at 5,662.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 16.04 points or 0.31 percent, the German DAX is climbing 10.07 points or 0.08 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 3.07 points or 0.4 percent and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 0.27 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.21 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM