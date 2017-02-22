Wall Street May Open On Subdued Note

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major U.



S. index futures are pointing to a lower opening on Wednesday. The market may react to the Fed minutes to be released today that will show the crux of discussions within the Fed. Janet Yellen has been playing down the possibility of reducing Fed bond holdings. Existing home sales data should be of interest to the traders today.

As of 6: 45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 2 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 2.50 points.

Major U.S. stocks closed firmly in positive territory on Tuesday. The Dow advanced 118.95 points or 0.6 percent to 20,743.00, the Nasdaq rose 27.37 points or 0.5 percent to 5,895.95 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.22 points or 0.6 percent to 2,365.38.

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, the composite index was a decline of 3.7 percent., while purchase demand was down 5 percent.

Redbook data, the weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales grew 0.9 percent.

The National Association of Realtors's existing home sales for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking consensus of 5.580 million, up from 5.490 million last month. Existing home sales were down 2.8 percent last month.

Two-year floating rate Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while the five-year Treasury Note auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Gov. Jerome Powell will discuss economic outlook and monetary policy at the Forecaster's Club of New York, with audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be issued at 2.00 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) raised its delivery guidance for fiscal 2017, and said it expects to produce significantly higher earnings per share for the full year. The company projects revenues between $5.2 billion and $6.2 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $6.35 billion for the year.

Dish Network Corp. (DISH) turned to profit in the fourth quarter despite a slight decline in revenues. Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Dish was $343 million or $0.70 per share, compared to net loss of $125 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.72 billion from $3.78 billion in the same period last year.

Airbus Group SE reported a sharp fall in the full-year net income to 995 million euros from the prior year's 2.696 billion euros. On a per share basis, earnings were 1.29 euros, down from 3.43 euros last year. The results were significantly impacted by negative foreign exchange effects.

Group revenues increased three percent to 67 billion euros from 64 billion euros in the previous year.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.89 points or 0.24 percent to 3,261.22 after official data showed China's housing market continued to cool in January.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 238.33 points or 0.99 percent at 24,201.96.

Japanese shares ended flat. The Nikkei average slipped 1.57 points or 0.01 percent to 19,379.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.10 percent higher at 1,557.09.

Australian shares ended slightly higher despite mixed corporate earnings results and weak data on wage growth and construction activity. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.10 points or 0.24 percent to 5,805.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 14.70 points or 0.25 percent higher at 5,850.10.

European shares are mostly climbing. France's CAC 40 is up 5.60 points or 0.11 percent, while Germany's DAX is adding 8.84 points or 0.08 percent.

FTSE 100 of England is improving 3.45 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss market index is down 14.85 points or 0.18 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.03 percent.

